Dubuque crews working to restore power after ice storm

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The ice storm swept across the KWWL viewing area, leaving hundreds without power. Now, some people are still in the dark.
As of Thursday night, some Alliant Energy customers are still waiting for power to be restored in Dubuque.
Energy company representatives said that ice storms offer unique challenges that they hadn't seen in previous storms this season. Ice will build up on lines, weighing them down. The same thing happens to trees, causing them to fall down and potentially down a power line.
Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager, says that it was made worse by the high winds that the storm brought.
Greenwood said, "When we get an ice storm followed by a high wind event that's a one two punch for us. And the reason is is not only do you have the ice accumulating on the lines, when the wind starts to blow you get lift on the lines."
Greenwood says that there are still some outages in the area due to trees and branches falling down on lines. However, with the extra crews brought in for the day, he expects that they should be fixed by late Thursday night.