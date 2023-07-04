Dubuque County man wins lottery one day after getting engaged

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque County man won the lottery only a day after getting engaged. What began as a quick stop at a Casey's store for coffee and breakfast pizza ended up turning into a day of celebration.
Nick Miller of Bernard says that he got engaged on June 22, and then the next morning he won a $390,000 lottery prize.
Miller says that he will put his winnings towards a house and wedding expenses.
Miller's InstaPlay jackpot was one of four other major prizes claimed in late June.
