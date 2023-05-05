 Skip to main content
Dubuque County Deputy's car struck on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque County Deputy's vehicle was struck by a driver on Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 151 and Twelve Mile Rd.

The County Sherriff says that 21-year-old Jeffrey Ingles didn't move over for the stopped patrol vehicle and crashed into it around 11:30 p.m.

The deputy was standing outside of the car and was not injured. However, the driver of a stopped car was inside and was injured.

Ingles was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. He's been charged with:

  • Operating while intoxicated 
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Unsafe approach to an emergency vehicle causing bodily injury

