Dubuque County Deputy's car struck on Thursday

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque County Deputy's vehicle was struck by a driver on Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 151 and Twelve Mile Rd.
The County Sherriff says that 21-year-old Jeffrey Ingles didn't move over for the stopped patrol vehicle and crashed into it around 11:30 p.m.
The deputy was standing outside of the car and was not injured. However, the driver of a stopped car was inside and was injured.
Ingles was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. He's been charged with:
- Operating while intoxicated
- Driving while license revoked
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Unsafe approach to an emergency vehicle causing bodily injury