Dubuque considers over $4 million in construction costs for next steps in bee branch project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- At the council meeting Monday night, Dubuque's city council will be considering two projects that will act as the next step in their decades long Bee Branch Watershed project.
One is an over $3 million dollar water drainage sewer that would run through the Lower Bee Branch area, and the other is over $600,000 in new paths and trails that would be added to the Upper Bee Branch.
According to city officials the majority of the $3 million in funding is meant to cover costs for boring and tunneling along the Lower Bee Branch stream and under the train tracks between Garfield Avenue and 16th street.
Officials say this sewer is what they originally wanted for drainage in the area, but the cost forced them to put in a temporary siphon system instead.
Now the city has funding for the sewer through the American Rescue Plan Act, Deron Muehring, a city engineer, says it will be a big upgrade.
“The siphon system has maintenance issues with it so this improvement will really improve upon the flow characteristics of our system and prevent and reduce maintenance costs,” Muehring said.
The over $600,000 in added trails would be paved. They would run from the north part of the Bee Branch near 12th street past the Alliant Energy solar panels, towards the Millworks District.
Construction on the trails project is set to begin this summer and the sewer system is expected to be finished by November of next year.