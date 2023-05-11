Dubuque considering implementation of license plate reader technology

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque will consider implementing license plate reading technology, with the issue to be discussed during next week's city council meeting.
The technology takes pictures of license plates to be used to locate stolen or wanted vehicles.
It can can also be used to find suspects, locate witnesses or victims of a violent crime, as well as locate missing people, protect the public during special events, and more.
The technology will not be used to measure speed or to issue citations.
Dubuque's Police Chief requested funding in the city's 2024 budget to buy the plate reader technology. The city council will hold a work session on the issue on Monday.