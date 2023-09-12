Dubuque considering a 200 unit low-income housing complex

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque is considering a $44.5 million development project that would result in an over 200 unit low-income apartment building coming to the city.
The project would be located at the former Bowling and Beyond property and the city is offering a new incentive deal to help the project get started.
The development deal for the proposed union at the Marina Apartment Complex comes from an Indiana-based development company called The Annex Group. they just recently opened up a 180 unit affordable housing complex in Cedar Rapids called Union at Wiley.
As part of the deal the group would buy the property for around $4 million, and the city would provide grants for $20,000 per unit up to the buying price, which would essentially give the property over for free.
This is something that Dubuque's Assistant Economic Development Director Ian Hatch says they've only done once before for an upcoming project near the Marina.
Hatch said, "Now its the Stacks, that’s a 187 unit development down there. And that new incentive was just applied to that agreement just a few weeks ago, so its a newer incentive we’re trying out.”
Part of the proposed deal includes $1 million in sewer infrastructure improvements by the city. It would also give the company 15 years of tax increment financing.
The public hearing on whether the city will approve the deal is set for October 16. If approved, construction would begin around August of 2024.
The building will cost around $45 million, and the developer plans to utilize federal low income housing grants to help finance the project.