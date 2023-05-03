Dubuque Community School District looks to expand childcare through new preschool center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new preschool will be coming to Dubuque in fall of 2024, with the Dubuque Community School District announcing that it would be creating a new preschool center with the local YMCA chapter. Officials say that the center will be able to accommodate all day childcare for hundreds of students.
The new preschool center would be located at 7900 Chavenelle Road District. Officials tell KWWL that they hope the new center answers the community's need for childcare.
By the time the center is up and running, it should be able to accommodate up to 400 students.
District officials say that the facility on Chavenelle Road will be transformed into a center for early childhood learning that provides childcare options along with educational programs.
They say the facility will have an outdoor recreation area, food services, mental health spaces and more. Parents will be able to drop their kids off as early as 6:00 a.m. and they'll be dared for until late into the day.
Lisa Tebockhorst is the Executive Director of Elementary Education. She says that the preschool center will help working parents in their district and set students up for later success.
She said, "We know that this early stage is integral in making all those other processes happen. So this grants opportunity and access and flexibility for our families."
Four-year-olds will be able to attend the center free of charge through Iowa's Voluntary Preschool program. However, there will be childcare options for younger children, although their parents may need to pay a tuition.
The facility is not slated to open up for students until the fall of 2024, so next year the district will have their current preschool program.
Funding for the initial design of the preschool center is coming from the Iowa Department of of Education Belief Grant. The program offers money to programs looking to expand early childhood education in the state.