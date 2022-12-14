Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence hosts annual Sandy Hook rally for its' 10th anniversary

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence hosted their annual Sandy Hook rally on Tuesday night to honor the memory of the victims.
The Coalition was formed 10 years ago in response to the shooting, with their goal to reduce gun violence in their community.
Peyton Billings, a Senior at Bellevue High School, spoke at the rally because she wants to take action.
"My concerns are that someday it could be me or it could be my younger siblings who are in elementary and middle school and I want to do something to make sure that it never happens to me, or my friends, or my siblings," Billings said.
Sandy Hook remains the deadliest mass shooting at a school in U.S. history.
In the wake of the shooting, parents and family members of those killed launched "The Sandy Hook Promise," a non-profit organization to protect children from gun violence.