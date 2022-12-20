Dubuque City Council votes unanimously to pass $24M Five Flags Center proposal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Improvements are coming to the Five Flags Center in Dubuque. As expected, the Dubuque City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to pass the $24 million project for the entertainment venue.
The project will lead to upgraded amenities inside the Five Flags Center's theater, along with other improvements.
Discussions for improvements to the center have been in talks since 2018. At one point, the city was considering a potential $90 million expansion, but city counselors were concerned about the debt it would bring to the city. The expansion has been revised to the current $24 million proposal.
The project is funded through the Downtown Urban Debt Renewal Capacity. The project will be completed in phases over the course of the next five years.