Dubuque City Council considers Audubon Society's request for grassland preserve

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque's Audubon Society is asking the city to preserve 14 acres of land. They're asking the city to turn parts of the Key West Technology Park into a space for migratory birds.
The 14 acres of land is filled with natural grassland habitat that the birds could use. However, it is also the only area in Dubuque County that still has this type of habitat that the birds can use. Without this area, the birds would skip over the area entirely.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, over 60% of all of the country's grassland habitat has been destroyed. In the last decade, the country has lost ten million acres to development. That is why Marty Corfman with the Audubon Society says she's committed to seeing the land be dedicated to preservation.
Corfman says they've searched for other nesting sites for migratory birds, but have seen no success so far.
Corfman said, "They have been looking for additional Dubuque County areas where these birds are for a long time, and if they couldn’t find them, I don’t think anybody could.”
She says that they hope to turn the preserve into a space for education and preservation, with plans to create trails and viewing space with guided tours.
Corfman said that the Audubon Society would be the ones maintaining the preserve while city would continue owning the land. The Dubuque city council will debate this on Monday night, but when a final vote will take place is currently unknown.