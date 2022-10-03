Dubuque city council approves half a million dollars to help bring in a low cost airline

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- In their meeting Monday night, the Dubuque city council unanimously agreed to put half a million dollars forward over the next two years, to help the Dubu fulfill a deal for a minimum revenue guarantee already in the works with a low cost carrier.
This money would only cover half of the proposed deal. While the airline itself is not being revealed yet, officials with the airport say they're promising the ultra low cost airline at least 1 million in revenue from ticket sales in the first two years of operation in Dubuque. The money from the city along with an additional $500,000 airport officials are asking from the Dubuque board of supervisors, is meant to make up any difference if that goal is not reached.
In exchange the airline promises four flights from Dubuque to Florida a week. Destinations and ticket prices are still in the works. However top considerations for locations is Orlando and Fort Myers with tickets ranging from 60$ to 80$ for one way flights.
At the meeting city council members expressed that they and many constituents feel this is not enough. As it does not replace the American Airlines flights to Chicago, which ended back in September.
However Molly Grover, President and CEO of Dubuque Chamber of Commerce, says this is meant to just be a first step.
“This is an and," Grover said. "And we want to have a full diverse portfolio of options in local air service so that we have the ability to sustain and grow the options that’s available to our market long term.”
Todd Dalsing, the airport's manager, echoed the sentiment. Dalsing says that this deal was already in the works before American Airlines announced it was leaving Dubuque. Instead a leisure service airline out of Dubuque could act as a great negotiating tool when bringing a new legacy carrier like American or United.
City councilors, like Ward 4 councilor Katy Wethal, agreed.
"We have to start somewhere, and at the end of this, you know what, we might have better air service than we’ve ever had in this community," Wethal said. "And I think that’s our goal.”
If the deal goes well Dalsing says the earliest people can expect to see the airline at the Dubuque airport is in the first quarter of 2023.