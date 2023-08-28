Dubuque Brewing and Malting Company building has several areas of structural concern

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- After the structure of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building was called into question, a thorough review has found critical concerns that require immediate action.
Following a review conducted by building owner Steve Emerson, there are ten areas of concern, in particular along the northwest and southwest towers, walls and faces.
The city received plans from the building owner last week on how they expect to address the mounting issues facing the building.
Emerson has until September 10 to set up permits for work necessary to address each of the issues. He has until October 10 to finish the work needed for each area.
Until the concerns are fixed, the streets surrounding the building will remain closed.