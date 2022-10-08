Dubuque bank donates $10,000 to Hurricane Ian relief

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Dubuque bank is donating $10,000 to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Premiere Bank has partnered with the American Red Cross of Northeast Iowa to provide aid to those recovering in hard-hit areas. They are also collecting donations at their three Dubuque locations.
"On behalf of the entire Premier Bank family, our thoughts and well wishes for a strong recovery are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Premier Bank President & CEO Andrew Mozena. "We look forward to partnering with the American Red Cross to help show our community's support. Any donation, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated."
Hurricane Ian roared ashore on September 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Authorities estimate it caused billions of dollars worth of damage. It brought heavy rain and flooding, leaving some areas unrecognizable.
Ian is one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. in decades. Ten days after the storm hit, the number of storm-related deaths is at least 125. According to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission, 120 deaths were in Florida. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.
Ian is the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.
The bank is accepting cash or checks donations at its three Dubuque locations at 2625 Northwest Arterial Road, 1975 JFK Road, and at the corner of 9th and Iowa Streets. You can make out checks to the American Red Cross, with Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief in the memo.