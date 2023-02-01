Dubuque baby that almost died reunited with nurses who saved her life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A baby who almost died in Dubuque was reunited with the nurses who saved her life.
About three weeks ago, little Gwendolyn Yeo was born on January 12 at Finley Hospital through an emergency C-section.
Due to complications in the womb, she had no heartbeat and wasn't breathing. Nurses worked quickly to save her life.
They got her breathing and heart restarted after 18 minutes, then transported her to Iowa City for intensive care.
Her mother, Traci, had to stay behind to recover.
She told KWWL, “It was hard mentally. Thankfully I had a lot of great nurses taking care of me and people willing to talk to me even if it was about nothing.”
Traci says initially they were concerned about long-term brain damage from the lack of oxygen. However, doctors told them on Wednesday that Gwendolyn is a perfectly healthy baby.