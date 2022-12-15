Dubuque announces call for entries for Winter Arts 2023 Snow Sculpting Festival

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque, along with partner Dubuque Museum of Art, has announced a call for entries for the Winter Arts 2023 Snow Sculpting Festival.
The festival will be held February 9-12, 2023 in Washington Park in downtown Dubuque. Professional, amateur, and collegiate teams across the state are encouraged to apply.
Only Iowa team residents can can compete for the State of Iowa title, with the winner receiving an invitation to the 2024 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. A cash prize of $1,000 will come along with winning the State of Iowa title.
All teams are eligible for the People's Choice award that is chosen by the community. A cash prize of $300 comes along with winning the People's Choice title.
Entries need to be received by Monday, January 16, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. The proposals can be submitted by e-mail, mail, or hand-delivered to the Dubuque Museum of Art. They can also be submitted by an online application form.
Teams are encouraged, but not required, to design snow sculptures inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of Animals.
- Tuesday, Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. or 12:30-4:30 p.m. - Volunteer to build snow blocks.
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m. - View snow sculpting in-progress.
- Sunday, Feb. 12, 12-4 p.m. - Winter Arts community activities, People’s Choice voting, and Birds food truck.