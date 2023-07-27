Dubuque adding cooling centers to help people beat the heat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the heat expected to stick around until the end of the week, Dubuque has extended how long their cooling centers will be open, as well as opening up new ones.
Extended exposure to the dangerous heat can lead to things such as heat cramps, exhaustion, or even strokes. This is why the city says they're making sure as many areas as possible have somewhere to cool down.
Dubuque has seven cooling centers open across the city. None of the cooling centers require any registration for their use, and they are totally open to the public.
Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque's Public Health Director, says that they want the cooling centers to be easy for anyone to use. She encourages people spending time outside to make use of them.
Corrigan said she hopes, "That they really take frequent breaks, wear that protective clothing, and hats and sunscreen and drink a lot if they’re going to be out. It’s not business as usual.”
Each cooling center does have different rules and amenities. The Carnegie Stout Library is open to the public and anyone is invited to make use of their services. The Dubuque Rescue Mission also has a kitchen open for people who need it.
However, oftentimes the community that makes use of these cooling centers the most are the homeless population.