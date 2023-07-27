 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dubuque adding cooling centers to help people beat the heat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the heat expected to stick around until the end of the week, Dubuque has extended how long their cooling centers will be open, as well as opening up new ones.

Extended exposure to the dangerous heat can lead to things such as heat cramps, exhaustion, or even strokes. This is why the city says they're making sure as many areas as possible have somewhere to cool down.

Dubuque has seven cooling centers open across the city. None of the cooling centers require any registration for their use, and they are totally open to the public.

Mary Rose Corrigan, Dubuque's Public Health Director, says that they want the cooling centers to be easy for anyone to use. She encourages people spending time outside to make use of them. 

Corrigan said she hopes, "That they really take frequent breaks, wear that protective clothing, and hats and sunscreen and drink a lot if they’re going to be out. It’s not business as usual.”

Each cooling center does have different rules and amenities. The Carnegie Stout Library is open to the public and anyone is invited to make use of their services. The Dubuque Rescue Mission also has a kitchen open for people who need it.

However, oftentimes the community that makes use of these cooling centers the most are the homeless population.

