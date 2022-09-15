Driver rear-ends Dubuque school bus on Wednesday; one driver injured

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man was cited with failure to maintain control and for using an electronic device when he rear-ended a Western Dubuque school bus on Wednesday. Only one injury was reported.
The incident happened around 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday on Monastery Rd. The bus driver, James Daly, age 52, was parked about three feet off of the roadway after dropping off the last student on the bus.
Marshall Wright, age 53, lost control of his vehicle while crossing Highway 151 from Skyline Rd, leading him to rear end the school bus.
Wright's vehicle sustained about $10,000 in damages, while the school bus sustained about $12,000 in damages. The bus was still drivable.
Wright was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, in addition to being cited.