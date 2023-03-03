 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Drive-thru Subway location coming to Dubuque

  • Updated
  • 0
Subway drive-thru render

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new drive-thru Subway location will be coming to the Plaza 20 center in Dubuque this Spring.

Plaza 20, Inc. said in a press release that construction has begun for the new Subway location in the "east portion of the center next to Harbor Freight."

The new location will be 1,800 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating, plus a drive-thru.

They expect that the Subway will open at the end of April or beginning of May 2023.

Plaza 20, Inc. is negotiating with a national retailer to occupy the former Subway space located next to Starbucks on Dodge Street.

