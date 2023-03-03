Drive-thru Subway location coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new drive-thru Subway location will be coming to the Plaza 20 center in Dubuque this Spring.
Plaza 20, Inc. said in a press release that construction has begun for the new Subway location in the "east portion of the center next to Harbor Freight."
The new location will be 1,800 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating, plus a drive-thru.
They expect that the Subway will open at the end of April or beginning of May 2023.
Plaza 20, Inc. is negotiating with a national retailer to occupy the former Subway space located next to Starbucks on Dodge Street.