DRA gives out over 1 million in grants to non-profits

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Racing Association is leaving racing behind and embracing it's future of philanthropy Tuesday. They gave out funds to 59 different non-profit organizations over the Tri-State area.
The total money given through the core grants this year is $1,134,846. The DRA had 157 different applicants for the core grants. They only gave out funds to 59 of them.
This is less than they have given in previous years. However they're also giving more on average per recipient. This year averaging around $19,000 dollars compared to previous averages around $9,000.
DRA's president and ceo Alex Dixon says providing more for less recipients increases the effect their grants have.
"We wanted to be strategic," Dixon said. "The best way to describe ourselves, we think of ourselves and the new dra as a venture philanthropy fund. So we wanted to make more impactful grants so meaning a larger size. But in order to do that we had to make some very difficult decisions."
Of the 59 core grant recipients only 21 of them received the full amount they asked for. However Dixon says the grants will continue to be available when applications open up next year.
More information on what organization received funds can be found here.