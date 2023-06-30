DNR officials say holiday boaters should stay aware of water hazards

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa DNR Officials are asking boaters to practice caution this holiday weekend. Along with the typical safety warnings, they say that the low water levels have created hazards that boaters need to watch out for.
Currently, the Mississippi River sits at under 7.5 feet. It's not expected to drop much more thanks to the lock and dam system. However, officials say that the flooding this Spring knocked loose everything along the river, from sediment to fallen trees.
DNR Conservation Officer Nate Johnson says now those settling and creating hazards in the water.
Johnson said, "Now that the water level is significantly lower than it was that’s starting to get wingcdams to the level where its not safe to be boating over the top of them. So boaters definitely want to be cognizant of where those channel markers are. Looking for any of those riffles on the water, that they need to be avoiding any obstructions.”
Johnson says that boaters should especially be mindful when entering and exiting marina areas because sandbars are forming in those areas. If boaters don't exercise caution, they could run aground.
Officer Johnson says to make sure to stay safe by using equipment such as life jackets and throwable flotation devices.