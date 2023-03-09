Discrepancies in access to food and healthcare highlighted in recent report in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Discrepancies in access to food and healthcare near Dubuque were highlighted in the most recent report from a local non- profit. They show that some areas and people had a much harder time getting these in the community.
This snapshot report is part of a larger series the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is creating in their equity profile of the city. This month's report highlights that while the county has improved access across the board to both food and healthcare, some communities here aren’t seeing that success.
While the report shows improvement across the board, Alex Baum, Director of Advocacy says that groups like the growing Marshallese population in Dubuque still need help.
“This is a community where we tested nuclear weapons back in the 1960s. On the Marshal islands," Baum said. "We’ve had community members here who remember playing in the nuclear fallout as children thinking it was like snow. And so this is a population that has a heightened risk for a number of leading causes of death.”
Generally, the uninsured population in Dubuque has dropped from 7% to just 4%. The Marshallese and Pacific Island communities saw a 10% drop in their uninsured rate, but that still leaves over 30% of their population in Dubuque without medical insurance. The uninsured Black and Latino population have both gone up, now at 10% and 13% of their populations respectively.
You can read the full report here:
Baum says the roadblocks to access range from language barriers to a lack of close care options.
“Part of that may be due to growth in both of those populations and with new people moving into the community there has been challenges getting them connected to healthcare providers," Baum explained.
Baum says they’re seeing similar challenges with these communities when it comes to access to food.
Clara Lopez Ortiz, the foundations Equity Officer, says when combined with the other reports the foundation is producing, it paints a broader picture of what communities need help around Dubuque.
“We see some of the same populations being affected in different aspects," Ortiz said. "So it isn’t just like the Marshallese community is only affected when it comes to healthcare. No, we also need to look at it as a whole that is connecting each of our topics.”
This is just the fourth part in what will eventually be a seven part equity profile on different aspects of life in Dubuque. Each report is produced after a month of community discussion and surveys. This month’s topic is safe neighborhoods.
You can join the discussion here on the community foundations website: Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Equity Profile.