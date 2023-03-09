Discrepancies in access to food and healthcare highlighted in recent report in Dubuque

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa Today into This Evening... A late season winter storm will continue to produce snowfall through the afternoon into this evening. The most intense snowfall and likely travel disruptions from slushy roads and reduced visibility will be focused over portions of northern and into east central Iowa this afternoon, with generally light snowfall and only minor road impacts expected elsewhere. Those with travel plans are encouraged to check ahead on the latest road and weather conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&