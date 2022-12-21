Dike-New Hartford coach celebrates 500th win

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford's basketball coach Bruce Dall has celebrated his 500th win with the Wolverine's victory over Grundy Center on Tuesday.
“We are excited for Coach Dall on reaching this enormous milestone,” said Cody Eichmeier, DNH Activities Director in a press release.
Eichmeier added, “Thanks to his incredible skill, work ethic, and dedication to our student-athletes, he has built DNH girls’ basketball into one of the top programs in the state. A big congratulations goes out to Coach Dall on the impact he has made this season and over the years for Wolverine athletes and fans.”
Over the course of Dall's career, he has led the program on to three state championships and 10 overall appearances.
His career record now stands at 500-141, for a winning percentage of .780.
Dike-New Hartford will host a formal celebration for Coach Dall on Friday, January 6 during the Wolverine's home game against Aplington-Parkersburg.