Despite concerns over crumbling building Dubuque says safety measures prevent disaster

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A crumbling building in Dubuque's north end has prompted the city to close down a neighboring street while the owner does repairs.
The Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building is on Jackson Street. The century-old property is currently vacant. KWWL wanted to know how Dubuque monitors situations like this one.
The Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building has been an issue for the city for awhile, and this isn't the first time its crumbling exterior has forced them to close a section of the road. However, city officials say that the rules they have in place prevent a disaster like Davenport's from happening here.
According to officials, the road was closed after bricks were seen falling off the side of the building. They say they were concerned that the bricks would hit passing cars. The building is empty, and officials say there's no overall structural concern.
Alexis Steger, Dubuque's Housing Director, says that the city does inspections on vacant properties every few months. Unlike the apartment complex in Davenport, they have owners hire a structural engineer to go out with inspectors if there are concerns about a building's integrity.
Steger says what really sets the cities apart is that Dubuque would never allow residents to remain inside a building with structural issues.
“You always want to look at what was the cause, what was the overall process that was being followed. Does it mirror ours, and then if it does should we change it? Davenport’s did not mirror our process. We vacate buildings that have orders out for structural repairs.”
Steger says if people have concerns over their own buildings or neighboring ones, they can call it in to the city or report it online. She says if there is a structural issue, they respond immediately.
The Cedar Rapids-based firm Aspect Incorporated bought the building in 2017, with plans to transform it into low-cost apartments. However, the project has been postponed several times.