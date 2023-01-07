Delay in airport security approval forces Dubuque to delay Avelo Airlines debut

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Dubuque Regional Airport is delaying next week's inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to Orlando because the airport could not get the Transportation Security Administration to approve its airport security plan in time.
"The security of our customers, employees and aviation system remains our top priority. Despite our best efforts to secure approvals for our DBQ Airport Security Program, additional time is needed," Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said. "We are working with TSA to resolve this as quickly as possible. This delay was not Avelo's fault, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this situation has created for Avelo's Customers."
Avelo had planned to fly its first flight from Dubuque to Orlando on Wednesday. The airline has canceled that flight and is fully refunding passengers who bought tickets.
Passengers will also get a $400 check for every traveler on their itinerary. The airline said it can be used with the refund to buy a ticket on a different airline. Customers will also get a $200 Avelo Travel Fund credit for future Avelo flights.
While the Dubuque airport is working on getting its TSA certification, the airline said Saturday it is actively exploring whether it can operate its twice-a-week flights from Dubuque from other nearby airports starting on Saturday, January 14.
"This is frustrating news for Avelo Customers, and our team is working closely with Dubuque officials to get this situation resolved as soon as possible. It is unfortunate our initial Customers will experience this inconvenience - which is why helping them get to Orlando and making this right for them is our top priority," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. "We are optimistic the airport will secure their necessary TSA certification soon so we can move forward with providing our Customers with the convenient and smooth travel experience from Dubuque they expect."
Avelo said it would contact the affected passengers directly. The airline has a dedicated website to help them.