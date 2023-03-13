 Skip to main content
Darius Rucker to perform in Dubuque this summer

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUUQE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Country artist Darius Rucker will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage in Dubuque in July.

Rucker is set to perform on Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to have Darius Rucker as one of our featured acts this summer,” said Brian Rakestraw, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Q Casino, in a press release.

He added, “From his time spent fronting Hootie and the Blowfish to his current success as a solo artist, he has developed a large following of fans, so it’s exciting to have him share his talents here on the Back Waters Stage in Dubuque.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17.

