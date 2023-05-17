Court One improving soccer complex and building bigger indoor facility in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The plan to convert Dubuque's soccer complex has changed. The company Court One Athletics bought the complex from the Dubuque School District last fall. Initially, they wanted to convert it into an expensive outdoor sports facility.
When Court One bought the facility, there were a lot of concerns about the fields disappearing to accommodate the other sports they wanted to include. However, those fears can be put to rest, because Court One says they're looking to do something much bigger.
When the school district first approved the sale to Court One, President Mark Dyer said they were considering keeping the complex as is, and building the indoor facility elsewhere in Dubuque.
On Wednesday, Dyer said that conversations with leadership of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance convinced them that was the right decision. They've already found a new location they can't disclose at this time, but Dyer says it allows their plans to be even bigger.
Dyer said, "Our original facility was 100,000 square feet. This one is going to be 145,000 square feet. This is going to be a building of all buildings in the City of Dubuque.”
That bigger facility comes with a much bigger price tag. The facility at the soccer complex was expected to cost around $4.5 million. Dyer says this new plan could cost over $15 million.
The higher price tag isn't discouraging the Court One team. Dyer says they'll be able to announce the location in the next couple of months. If everything goes according to plan, constriction of the indoor sports facility could begin in early 2024.