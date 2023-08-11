Cornhole is this year's star of the Beyond the Game festival

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- While the MLB is not hosting the Field of Dreams game this year as construction on facilities continue, Dyersville is going forward with this year's Beyond the Game festival. However, just because there's no major league game doesn't mean that there's no athletic competition going on this weekend.
This year the competition is coming off of the baseball field and onto the cornhole board. In partnership with Beyond the Game, the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) is hosting their dream team invitational through the weekend.
They're giving out $25,000 in cash prizes to contestants, and the public is invited to join.
This isn't the first tournament that the ACO has held at the Field of Dreams, but President Frank Greer says this year they wanted to act as the main act for the Beyond the Game festival.
This year's tournament is giving $5,000 to the winning team and the runner-ups will receive their own cash prizes adding up to $25,000. Greer says that anyone is free to join if they wish to.
Greer explained, "It’s $150 dollars a team. If you make the cut and win a qualifier or come in that top 6 or top 12 on Saturday, you advance to that $25,000 dollar tournament on Sunday.”
Greer clarified that on Saturday the top 12 from each qualifier will advance. The morning qualifier is at 9:30 a.m. and the afternoon one is at 3:00 p.m. While competing has a cost, spectators are free.