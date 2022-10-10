Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque announces $47,500 in grants for non-profits

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five non-profits have received $47,500 in funding through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The grants are aimed at enhancing education in areas of music, youth brain health, support for foster care, and more.
The funds are supported by the Foundation's Community Impact Grants program. Training, collaboration, programming, and other operations are being supported by the five non-profits through the newly-announced funds.
Community Impact Grants are open to non-profits in Dubuque, Clayton, and Clinton counties.
Here are the organizations that have received Community Impact grants:
Lincoln Elementary: Received $10,000 for music, music concepts, and music theories.
Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa (CSEI): Received $10,000 to support a part-time position specialized in community education, homelessness, and housing instability.
Families Helping Families: Received $10,000 to fund program expenses, services, and resources for Dubuque County children and teens in foster care.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque: Received $10,000 to support recruitment and training to increase capacity for brain health programs for veterans, children, young adults, and families.
Seva Health Services: Received $7,500 to support "wrap-around" brain health services in Clayton County.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, which is why grantmaking programs like this one are so important to our mission,” said Mary Jo Jean-Francois in a press release. Jean-Francois is the Director of Impact at the Community Foundation.
“By conducting research and building relationships with local nonprofits, we gain knowledge that helps us create a deeper understanding of what issues the community faces. With that knowledge, we can grant funds in a strategic way that empowers organizations to address those needs," she added.
“Every request we received was for a worthy cause,” says Peter Supple in a press release. Supple is the Director of Nonprofits for the Community Foundation.
“This grant program is just one of the ways we can help address an array of community issues, and through a number of other Foundation offerings, we can help close the funding gap and deepen our impact," he added.
To learn more about the Impact Grants program, visit their website.