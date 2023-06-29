 Skip to main content
Comiskey Park re-opening in Dubuque with major additions and improvements

  Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Major improvements to a Dubuque park are being celebrated on Thursday night.

The nearly century-old Comiskey Park has officially finished the first phase of its over $1 million facelift, adding new features and facilities.

Dubuque city officials say that the improvements are over a decade in the masking, and ultimately cost around $1.2 million to create. However, with the completion of the project, they say it will bring a new wave of fun to the neighborhood.

New additions include an all new playground and splash pad area for younger children to play in, as well as a new basketball court for older kids. Walkways, a sit down space, bike racks, and new landscaping have also been added.

Marie Ware, head of Dubuque's Leisure Services Department, says all of these additions were driven by community input.

Ware said, "They weighed in on, do we want more slides, do we want more climbers, do we want a splash pad? What are the different elements? They were voting and whatever people voted for as their top picks from the community, that’s what you see in this park.”

Ware says anyone who wanted to could vote, from 5 year-olds up to grandparents. She says the city wants the new Comiskey Park to be welcome to everyone in the community.

Those that will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night should be mindful of the heavy wildfire smoke still in the area.

