Clarke University President to leave at the end of 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Clarke University President Thom Chesney announced on Wednesday he will be leaving the University after his contract expires at the end of 2022.
Dr. Thom Chesney was named the 16th President back in Feb. 2019. Dr. Chesney came to Clarke from Brookhaven College in Dallas, TX, serving as President in 2011-2019.
In one of Dr. Chesney's tweets, he said:
"...I believe Clarke found me when we most needed each other, and I will always be the better for it. That said, I also realize that Clarke's next phase of growth & resilience will be better served by a different type of leader with a distinct set of skills and experiences..."
Below is Dr. Chesney's Twitter thread on his leaving:
I've a 🧵 to share with #highered and all--some (abridged) personal news that I shared yesterday here @ClarkeU 💙💛🦁🎓:— Thom D. Chesney (@ThomChesney) November 2, 2022