Clarke University creates new group aimed to unite isolated black students

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new group focused on empowering young black men was created at Clarke University, and it's called the Black Male Leadership Society.
Students tell KWWL that the group is giving students a space that they haven't had before.
Attending college can be a difficult adjustment for most incoming students, regardless of color. Staff at Clarke tell KWWL that the struggle can be more difficult for minority students, who often have less peers and mentors that have lived through the same experiences they have. This is something that students hope the new Black Male Leadership society can help provide.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, less than 40% of black male students finish their college career in less than six years. Locally at Clarke University, only 11% of students are African-American, where about 70% of students are white.
Due to this, Director of Intercultural Programs and Engagement Will Hudson says black students often feel isolated while struggling with school. Hudson created the new Black Male Leadership society to help solve the issue.
Hudson said, "This group, they’re surrounded by people that look like them so hopefully that will encourage them to speak up and say, 'Hey I need help with time management, and study skills.'”
The group is based around peer mentorship, but Hudson says they're starting from the bottom. This year they are only letting freshman into the group. Hudson, along with two other staff members, are acting as the mentors for the first set of students, who they hope will go on to be mentors in the coming years.
Currently, the group has 25 students and is still growing. The new program is being funded through a $1,500 grant from Alliant Energy, which covers the costs of programming and recruitment for the group.