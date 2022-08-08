 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarke University campus on lockdown over social media threat

  • Updated
  • 0
clarke-university
By Collin Dorsey

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Clarke University in Dubuque is on lockdown over a social media threat, the University shared on Monday morning.

The University tweeted that its campus is closed until further notice because of an "active social media threat to the Clarke community."

The private University told students, staff and faculty to check their emails for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.