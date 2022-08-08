Clarke University campus on lockdown over social media threat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Clarke University in Dubuque is on lockdown over a social media threat, the University shared on Monday morning.
The University tweeted that its campus is closed until further notice because of an "active social media threat to the Clarke community."
The private University told students, staff and faculty to check their emails for more information.
Campus Lockdown: Active social media threat to the Clarke community. The campus is closed until further notice. Check email for more info. pic.twitter.com/6jN87MZyG1— Clarke University (@ClarkeU) August 8, 2022
