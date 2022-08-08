Clarke University campus 'all clear' after lockdown over social media threat; suspect in custody

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Clarke University in Dubuque is "all clear" and resuming operations after a closure this morning due to a social media threat to the campus. The suspect who made the threat was taken into custody this morning.
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, reports were received late Sunday night about threats of violence directed at the University.
The University tweeted this morning that its campus was closed until further notice because of an "active social media threat to the Clarke community."
Campus Lockdown: Active social media threat to the Clarke community. The campus is closed until further notice. Check email for more info. pic.twitter.com/6jN87MZyG1— Clarke University (@ClarkeU) August 8, 2022
An investigation between the Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials found that the social media threat was posted by a former student.
The University locked down this morning as a precaution while Dubuque Police investigated the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student's arrest.
The suspect, Rashaud Colbert, 23, with no known address, was arrested in Darien, IL by local Police on Monday morning. Colbert was arrested on a warrant charging Threat of Terrorism.
Threat of Terrorism is a Class "D" Felony, which is punishable by imprisonment up to five years, and a fine between $750 and $7,500.