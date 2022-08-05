 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

City of Dubuque Health Department looking for dog involved in biting incident

  • Updated
  • 0
city of dubuque
By Jordan Thomas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for more information on a dog that was involved in a recent biting incident that happened on Thursday.

The biting incident took place around 3:10 p.m. in the Sam's Club parking lot. The dog, which is being described as a Black Labrador Retriever, was reportedly in the passenger side of a silver SUV. The driver is also being described as a white male.

The Health Department is seeking the public's help in finding the dog to verify the dog's health status and vaccination history.

Those with more information should contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.