City of Dubuque Health Department looking for dog involved in biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is looking for more information on a dog that was involved in a recent biting incident that happened on Thursday.
The biting incident took place around 3:10 p.m. in the Sam's Club parking lot. The dog, which is being described as a Black Labrador Retriever, was reportedly in the passenger side of a silver SUV. The driver is also being described as a white male.
The Health Department is seeking the public's help in finding the dog to verify the dog's health status and vaccination history.
Those with more information should contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.