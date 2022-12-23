 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Church services may be cancelled for Christmas due to weather

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA (KWWL) -- Christmas Church services could be snowed in this weekend with the blizzard conditions forecasted to continue this weekend. 

KWWL able to join members of the Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque as they prepared for their three Christmas Eve services and one more on Christmas Day. However, they say that the Christmas fun won't be limited to those who brave the cold.

They're hosting three services on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. The other one will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Christmas morning. They plan to have live music as they celebrate the Christmas spirit.

Reverend Tom Shinkle says that they don't care how many people end up able to come in, but he hopes that people make the choice they feel safest with.

Shinkle says, “We understand that our attendance will probably be lower than it usually is. Instead of six, seven hundred people it will be lower, but we trust our folks to make decision In getting out in weather like this.” 

The 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. services will also be livestreamed.

