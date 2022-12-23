Church services may be cancelled for Christmas due to weather

IOWA (KWWL) -- Christmas Church services could be snowed in this weekend with the blizzard conditions forecasted to continue this weekend.
KWWL able to join members of the Grandview United Methodist Church in Dubuque as they prepared for their three Christmas Eve services and one more on Christmas Day. However, they say that the Christmas fun won't be limited to those who brave the cold.
They're hosting three services on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. The other one will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Christmas morning. They plan to have live music as they celebrate the Christmas spirit.
Reverend Tom Shinkle says that they don't care how many people end up able to come in, but he hopes that people make the choice they feel safest with.
Shinkle says, “We understand that our attendance will probably be lower than it usually is. Instead of six, seven hundred people it will be lower, but we trust our folks to make decision In getting out in weather like this.”
The 5:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. services will also be livestreamed.