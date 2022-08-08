Cedar Rapids Kernels manager shares team's excitement and name change for Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Cedar Rapids Kernels announced a name change for their game at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday. When they're playing the Quad City River Bandits the Kernels will be going by the Cedar Rapids Bunnies.
The Bunnies name dates back to the start of the 20th century. The Kernels went by the Cedar Rapids Bunnies from 1904 to 1932. Before that they were the Rabbits. While not the most intimidating mascots the kernels general manager Scott Wilson says the names have a history.
"The story I was always told growing up, because I've been from there my whole life," Wilson said. "Was that back in the day, Cedar Rabbits was 'see da rabbits,' so I was going to see the Rabbits. It was just a functional thing that they kind of evolved into bunnies."
Wilson says the team is excited leading up to the game. For many on the Kernels it will be their first time on the field.
"I can tell you right now, most of them have never been here. To be able to do that I think is going to be exciting for them. And then gosh the opportunities to come in and walk into this like we did. I was blown away by the locker room set up."
The Kernels and bandits are coming in to Dyersville on Tuesday the day of the game. Dyersville will be hosting a tailgate party as part of their Beyond the Game festival up until the minor league game.