Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to stop in Dubuque Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its way to Dubuque Tuesday night to give Iowans a free holiday treat.
The train left Montreal in late November, and has been traveling across the United States, performing for communities and raising money for food banks in the process.
The train is scheduled to arrive in Dubuque at 8:30 p.m. at the Hawthorn Street Railway Crossing. There will be live music from 8:45 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.
The Canadian Pacific is asking people to bring cash or non-perishable food donations for local food banks.