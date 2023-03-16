Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway are set to merge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Despite concerns from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway are merging.
The two are the smallest among the nation's seven major railroads, but their merger will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The Iowa DNR expressed concerns that the merger could result in more train traffic in Dubuque, and increase the risk of accidents and spills.
The Surface Transportation Board addressed those concerns, saying that they don't believe this will put the states at risk.
Martin J. Oberman, the chairman of the board, said, "Safety can and must always be improved. Zero accidents should be what we strive for. It is a problem nationwide, it is not a problem caused, or the result of, this merger."
Canadian Pacific will spend $31 billion to merge with Kansas City Southern.