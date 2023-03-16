 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may
briefly occur in the advisory area this afternoon and evening
as the rain changes to snow in central to eastern and
southeast Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway are set to merge

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Despite concerns from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway are merging.

The two are the smallest among the nation's seven major railroads, but their merger will create the only railroad linking Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Iowa DNR expressed concerns that the merger could result in more train traffic in Dubuque, and increase the risk of accidents and spills.

The Surface Transportation Board addressed those concerns, saying that they don't believe this will put the states at risk.

Martin J. Oberman, the chairman of the board, said, "Safety can and must always be improved. Zero accidents should be what we strive for. It is a problem nationwide, it is not a problem caused, or the result of, this merger."

Canadian Pacific will spend $31 billion to merge with Kansas City Southern.

