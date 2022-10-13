Blood drive held to honor Dubuque teens who died in highspeed crash in July

ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL)-- To honor the memory of Kennedy Elskamp and Chloe Lucas, who lost their lives in a high speed crash in July, the Elskamp family held a blood drive Thursday to honor the two teens.
Kennedy elskamp and Chloe Lucas were both just 17 when they passed, but family says both had a passion for helping others. Which is why Lisa Elskamp, Kennedy's mother, says they felt a blood drive was the best way to honor the two.
“She just really, she was a giver, and I knew she would be proud to see all these people donate in her name,” Lisa Elskamp said, in tears.
Lisa says since Kennedy first donated blood at 16 she was driven to get others to do the same. Wanting to be an EMT firefighter, Kennedy’s mother says she wanted to help as many people as possible.
Her neighbor Jennifer Cox says Kennedy was memorable every moment you met her.
“She was always so happy," Cox related. "So wonderful. She would come over and talk the entire time. She was such a fun loving sweet girl.”
Cox is one of over 80 people who came out today to give blood in the teens names. The family's goal was only 40. Some knew the girls, but others just came to support what they saw as a good cause.
Lisa says she just wants people to remember the kindness her daughter put out into the world.
“Her passion for helping others," Lisa said. "That when she died in that crash I want her memory to live on and I want people to remember her, and all the good that she stood for.”
If someone wanted to contribute in some way to Kennedy Elskamps memory her family asks everyone give blood. Lisa elskamp says Kennedy would say it saves lives.