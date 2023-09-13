Avelo launches new non-stop flight from Dubuque to Las Vegas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Dubuque Regional Airport celebrated the launch of its newest destination on Wednesday. The inaugural Avelo Airlines non-stop flight from Dubuque to Las Vegas took off Wednesday morning.
Elected officials, community leaders and Avelo Airlines employees gathered at the Dubuque Regional Airport for the inaugural flight.
Las Vegas is the second destination for Avelo from Dubuque. The airline recently opened a new hub in Las Vegas. Avelo launched flights to Orlando, Florida, in March.
Avelo leaders said they have been happy with the ridership numbers for Orlando flights and hope the interest will be there for Las Vegas.
"What enables us to have more destinations is when we see people utilizing the flight, they are constantly asking us for more stuff," Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff said. "That is how we work with the community and say, what can we add next? Where is the demand? Where do people want to go? We know there are a lot of places people want to go, but where is the big grouping? We saw that Las Vegas was that."
The airline came to Dubuque after American Airlines left Dubuque last fall, leaving the airport without commercial air service.
The new flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and one-way fares will start at $69.
"It is perfect for a long week or a quick weekend where you don't have to stay during those peak and expensive time frames at the hotels," Goff said.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the new route is a good thing for the Dubuque Regional Airport and it is an essential piece to the puzzle of restoring air service, but there is more work to do.
They want to get daily flights back and get connected to major airports like Chicago.
"Having an ultra-low-cost carrier who can take us to fantastic vacation destinations is a great thing for our region and the people here. People from all over are coming to fly out of Dubuque, which is wonderful, but we do need to have a connection to major hubs," Cavanagh said. "We need major airlines connecting to major hubs and regional airlines connecting to major hubs to serve our business community that way."
Cavanagh said they have a team of elected officials, business leaders and folks from the travel industry working on it.
"We are trying to make sure everyone is around the table to do this in all the directions that we need to. So what we are focusing on is connections with the airlines. We are focused on connections with our federal officials and our state officials, looking for ways that we can not only entice airlines to be here but also fund those efforts."
Goff said Avelo hopes to add more destinations to the map from Dubuque, but for the moment, their focus is on the Orlando and Las Vegas routes.
"As we see people continue to book, continue to fly on us, that enables us to continue to grow," Goff said.
Avelo has been flying for just over two years. In that time, they have flown three million passengers on 25,000 flights. Goff said the airlines expect to have more opportunities to add new routes when they grow their fleet with more planes and establish bases in more cities.
"We have 45 different cities across our network, and as we continue to grow and get new aircraft, we will see what fits next, maybe it is another Florida destination, maybe it is is more west coast," Goff said. "It is just making sure these two routes continue to flourish, and as we grow and have more planes, that is when the next cities will come in."