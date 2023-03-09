 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
Today into This Evening...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more
intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some
areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below
freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are
not expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Avelo Airlines to begin service at Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22

  • Updated
  • 0
Avelo Airlines Dubuque to Orlando

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Avelo Airlines is set to begin flights from Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22.

Avelo will offer twice-a-week nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Additionally, free bus service will be provided on March 22, 25, and 29 to customers who need to return to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID), since flights had been temporarily relocated there since January.

Dubuque was unable to begin flights in January due to a lack of a TSA certification, though they have since received the certification. Flights 

Dubuque Regional Airport Chair Mike Phillips said in a press release, “We are so excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Dubuque and the tri-state area starting on March 22. We are truly thankful to be a part of their network. Orlando is our most popular leisure destination and travelers will appreciate the ease and convenience of flying nonstop from DBQ as well as our other amenities such as free parking and free Wi-Fi.”

Flight reservations can be made here.

