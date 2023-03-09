Avelo Airlines to begin service at Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Avelo Airlines is set to begin flights from Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22.
Avelo will offer twice-a-week nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Additionally, free bus service will be provided on March 22, 25, and 29 to customers who need to return to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID), since flights had been temporarily relocated there since January.
Dubuque was unable to begin flights in January due to a lack of a TSA certification, though they have since received the certification. Flights
Dubuque Regional Airport Chair Mike Phillips said in a press release, “We are so excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Dubuque and the tri-state area starting on March 22. We are truly thankful to be a part of their network. Orlando is our most popular leisure destination and travelers will appreciate the ease and convenience of flying nonstop from DBQ as well as our other amenities such as free parking and free Wi-Fi.”
Flight reservations can be made here.