Avelo Airlines temporarily relocating Dubuque flights to Cedar Rapids Airport

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Avelo Airlines is temporarily relocating flights from Dubuque Regional Airport to Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport (CID.)
Beginning on January 14, previously scheduled Avelo flights from Dubuque to Orlando will be relocated to CID until the airport secures TSA certification. It's unknown when the certification will happen.
They said in a statement on their website, "Avelo’s flight from DBQ to Orlando will depart from Cedar Rapids’ Eastern Iowa Airport (CID). The flight will now depart CID at 5:50 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 9:35 p.m. Avelo’s flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Dubuque will now arrive at CID. The flight will now depart MCO at 3:05 p.m. and arrive CID at 5:05 p.m."
Avelo Airlines is contacting the customers who were impacted. Each customer will receive $100 in travel credit to use on future Avelo flights.
Customers can also reschedule their flight to a future date at no cost. They can also cancel for a full refund.
Fore more information, visit Avelo's website.