Avelo Airlines providing low-cost flights from Dubuque to Orlando in 2023

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Avelo Airlines is coming to the Dubuque Regional Airport beginning next year. The ultra-low cost airline will provide flights from Dubuque to Orlando, Florida twice a week.
A company spokesperson says flights will be as low as $59 each way.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed his excitement for the new flight opportunities for Dubuque residents.
"We are back. We're still in business and we've been in business. We're definitely going to keep moving forward. It's wonderful to have a partner like Avelo to go to places that people of the Dubuque region really want to go to," Cavanagh told KWWL.
The first flight will be January 11 and flights will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
American Airlines pulled out of the Dubuque Regional Airport back in September, citing the ongoing pilot shortage.
