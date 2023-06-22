Avelo Airlines in Dubuque adding non-stop flights to Las Vegas

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday morning that they will be adding non-stop flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas, Nevada beginning in September. This is in addition to the non-stop flights offered to Orlando, Florida.
Avelo began service at the Dubuque Regional Airport in March.
Avelo announced introductory one-way fares to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) at $69. Reservations can be made here.
Beginning on September 13, flights to Las Vegas will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy released a statement in a press release.
Levy said, "We are excited to add nonstop service between Central Iowa and the Entertainment Capital of the World. We have been very encouraged by the initial response to Avelo's arrival at DBQ and believe Las Vegas will be an equally popular addition. Going to Vegas and enjoying everything this top travel destination has to offer is now easier and more affordable than ever."
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed enthusiasm working with Avelo in a press release.
Mayor Cavanagh said, "We are so excited to add Avelo nonstop service to Las Vegas in addition to existing Orlando service to Dubuque and the tri-state area starting September 13th. We are truly thankful to be a part of their amazing network. Travelers will appreciate the ease and convenience of flying direct from DBQ as well as our other amenities such as free parking and free Wi-Fi."