Avelo Airlines flights delayed over airport security plan

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first Avelo Airline flight out of Dubuque was cancelled last weekend after officials announced that the TSA has not approved the airport's security plan yet. This would have been the first airline flight out of Dubuque since American Airlines left last fall.
The airport was set to have its' first flight to Florida on Wednesday. According to Todd Dalsing, the airport manager, the issue came up because they need to upgrade their security plan.
American Airlines' flights had 60 seats, whereas Avelo has more than 100, which necessitates an upgraded security plan. Dalsing said that the process had taken much longer than expected, leading to the delay.
Molly Grover helped lead the change to get an airline back to Dubuque. She says that she's disappointed at the last minute stumble.
Grover said, “It’s disappointing. It is an unfortunate inconvenience for travelers that were looking forward to flying on Wednesday. But I want to stress its a temporary delay."
Dalsing said while they're working as quickly as possible with the TSA to get through the approval process, he can't give any timeline for how soon their security plan will be approved.
Grover said that despite the hiccup, it's not slowing down their plans to continue growing air service in Dubuque.
Avelo said it would contact the affected passengers directly. The airline has a dedicated website to help them.