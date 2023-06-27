Asbury city council votes down ATV/UTV ordinance

ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a 3-2 vote the Asbury city council voted down an ordinance that would have allowed UTVs and ATVs on city streets.
The Asbury city council room was packed Tuesday night with people both for and against allowing UTVs and ATVs on city streets.
The majority of residents who spoke, spoke against the ordinance change.
“This is a quiet community, we moved here for a reason," John Mcboyd, an Asbury resident, shared. "I have two young children as well. I do not support this. I don’t want these going into my community. I respect people who want this I just don’t think its the right thing for Asbury,”
However, several residents spoke out for the ordinance change, citing their frustrations in dealing with inconsistent regulations between the county roads and Asbury's and the lack of issues in towns that have adopted similar laws.
“We believe the number is 231 towns have opened up since July 1st," said Dale Leslein, president of the Dubuque County ATV/UTV alliance. "100 percent of them remain open. Not one of them have gone back and kicked ATV and UTVs out because of problems.”
While this decision can not be brought up again this year, Mayor Adams said ahead of the meeting that this could become an issue in the vote in November
“There are a couple council seats up for re-election so that very well could be an election topic.”