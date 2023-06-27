 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Asbury city council votes down ATV/UTV ordinance

  Updated
ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a 3-2 vote the Asbury city council voted down an ordinance that would have allowed UTVs and ATVs on city streets.

The Asbury city council room was packed Tuesday night with people both for and against allowing UTVs and ATVs on city streets.

The majority of residents who spoke, spoke against the ordinance change.

“This is a quiet community, we moved here for a reason," John Mcboyd, an Asbury resident, shared. "I have two young children as well. I do not support this. I don’t want these going into my community. I respect people who want this I just don’t think its the right thing for Asbury,”

However, several residents spoke out for the ordinance change, citing their frustrations in dealing with inconsistent regulations between the county roads and Asbury's and the lack of issues in towns that have adopted similar laws.

“We believe the number is 231 towns have opened up since July 1st," said Dale Leslein, president of the Dubuque County ATV/UTV alliance. "100 percent of them remain open. Not one of them have gone back and kicked ATV and UTVs out because of problems.”

While this decision can not be brought up again this year, Mayor Adams said ahead of the meeting that this could become an issue in the vote in November

“There are a couple council seats up for re-election so that very well could be an election topic.”