Asbury city council to discuss ATV/UTV ordinance

ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Asbury city council on Tuesday night will go over the second reading on an ordinance that would allow ATVs and UTVs on city streets. However, the city's Mayor thinks that the council will vote to reject the changes.
If the ordinance is rejected, this would be the second year in a row that an ordinance like this has been voted down by the Asbury city council. Mayor Jim Adams says it's likely to happen.
The city council rejected the ordinance last year on its second reading in a 3-2 vote. The councilors against the ordinance cited safety concerns and a lack of data around UTVs and ATVs on roads.
Mayor Adams says that over the past year, they've heard almost nothing negative about ATVs on the roadways.
Mayor Adams said, "No problems. There’s been three or four incidents with ATV's throughout the county in the last year. No serious injuries. The police chiefs are telling us they’re just not hearing any concerns from residents in terms of these operating on city streets.”
Mayor Adams says that Asbury's Police Chief wrote both ordinances and has been in favor of their passing. However, he says from what he's heard from city councilors and several members of the community, the vote on Tuesday night may be similar to last year's.
Mayor Adams also added, "I encourage councilors to at least try this. Because they can rescind it in 24 hours. But at least let's try it on the streets and see how it goes. If it doesn't work, let's stop it right there. But right now nobody can agree because we don't have actual data in our city and our residents don't get to see it first hand."
Mayor Adams says that there have been petitions submitted in favor and against the ordinance ahead of the meeting. If the ordinance is rejected, it is not able to be made into a citizen's referendum.
The city council meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Mayor Adams will not be able to vote on the ordinance.