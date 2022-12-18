Argument over boots in Dubuque ends with man shot, stabbed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- An argument over who owns a pair of boots ended with a man being shot with a BB gun and stabbed.
It happened on Friday night outside a house in the 2900 block of Central Avenue.
Investigators said Blake Drapeau and Bryon Manning got into an argument over who owned a pair of boots. Drapeau pulled out a BB gun and shot Manning in the chin. Both men then armed themselves with knives. As the fighting continued, Drapeau stabbed Manning in the lower back.
When police officers arrived, they found Manning walking down the street, looking for help. He went to Finley Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Drapeau and charged him with willful injury and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.