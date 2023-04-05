Archdiocese of Dubuque promises continued support to the community with change of leadership

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- There's a new bishop leading the archdiocese of Dubuque beginning Wednesday. It comes after archbishop Michael Jackels announced his immediate retirement, citing medical reasons.
A temporary replacement has already taken charge on Wednesday. Bishop Richard Pates previously served the Des Moines community. He's temporarily taking on the archbishop's duties while a successor is chosen.
Church staff shared that archbishop Jackels had been in communication with upper leadership in the catholic church about his growing health issues long before the announcement.
They said the 68-year-old archbishop was dealing with pain in his knees and issues with his heart, making it hard for him to continue his duties.
Bishop Pates said that despite the change in leadership, he hopes to maintain the church as a place of support to many in Dubuque.
Bishop Pates said, "It's got a historical record. 185 years old. It's got a very strong presence up to this day. So what we want to say is that the church exists to serve their needs and we will continue to be a very positive servant of the community.”
Bishop Pates says that he'll take over for everything from the archbishop beginning Wednesday, including the weekly online sermons he would send out.
Bishop Pates told KWWL that the search for a new archbishop is likely going to take around 10 months.