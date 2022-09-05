American Airlines flight lands safely after possible bird strike in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- An American Airlines flight declared an emergency after a possible bird strike near the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday night.
The American Airlines flight, AA3904, is one of two daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago.
According to Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing, the plane declared an emergency around 9:45 p.m while approaching to land at the airport. The pilots aborted the landing attempt, circled the airport and were able to land safely a few minutes later.
Once on the ground and parked at a gate, Dalsing said crews inspected the aircraft but did not find any damage.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, bird strikes are not uncommon. The agency reported 227,005 wildlife strikes on aircraft in the US between 1990 and 2019. In 2019, pilots reported 17,228 strikes. The strikes are most common when planes are landing. According to the FAA, 61% of the strikes happened during landing, while 36% occurred as a plane took off.
The American Airlines flight from Chicago to Dubuque is one of the last on the route. The airline is pulling out of the Dubuque Regional Airport on Wednesday, citing the nationwide pilot shortage.
Dubuque is one of several regional airports American Airlines is leaving. Others include Toledo, Ithaca and Islip.